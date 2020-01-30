Barbara Jean Travis passed away on Thursday January 16, 2020 at the age of 80. Barbara was born on May 20, 1939 in Chicago, Il. to Richard and Arlene Danderson. She retired after working for National Steel in Portage, IN. Barbara loved life, her family and friends. She was a woman of faith and was involved with her church. She loved teaching vacation bible school.

Barbara preceded in death by her husband Max O. Travis; parents Richard and Arlene Danderson; brother Robert Danderson, and sister Rae Danderson.

Barbara is survived by her brother Richard Danderson and wife Frieda Danderson.

Daughters; Carmen Robbins and husband Mike Robbins, Linda Hall and husband Les Hall.

Sons; David Travis and wife Karen Travis, Mark Travis and wife Carrie Travis, Tim Travis and wife Kim Travis.

Grandchildren; Stacy Gould, Ashley Robbins, Natalie Hughes, Justine Everett, Adam Everett, Elizabeth Haas, Christal Cashmore, David Travis, Ashley Rowe, Brooke Travis and Kelsey Travis.

Great Grandchildren; Lucas and Kaylie Gould, Aniston, Colson and Heath Hughes, Mackenzie, Ian and Adain Haas, Maddison and Nathan Rowe, and Aubrey Travis.

Please join the family in a memorial service on Saturday February 8, 2020 at 11:00 am at Crowder Funeral Home 1645 E. Main St. League City, Tx. 77573