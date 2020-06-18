Bill Dusenbury
The memorial service for Bill Dusenbury will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Cedar Bayou Grace United Methodist Church, 3700 N Hwy 146, Baytown, TX 77520.

To honor Bill's hope for a cure for Parkinson's disease, donations may be made and mailed to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research, Grand Central Station, P. O. Box 4777, New York, NY 10163.



Published in The Bay Area Citizen from Jun. 18 to Jul. 1, 2020.
