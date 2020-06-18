The memorial service for Bill Dusenbury will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Cedar Bayou Grace United Methodist Church, 3700 N Hwy 146, Baytown, TX 77520.

To honor Bill's hope for a cure for Parkinson's disease, donations may be made and mailed to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research, Grand Central Station, P. O. Box 4777, New York, NY 10163.