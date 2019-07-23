Brenda Marie Bradford (Collins) was born to the union of Lionel and Christine Bradford on October 7, 1947 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She fell asleep in death on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at the age of 71 years old.

As one of her post-retirement activities, Brenda has enjoyed serving as an Education Degreed Substitute teacher & tutor for over 19 consecutive years in Clear Creek Independent and East Baton Rouge school districts. Although she worked with all ages, her specialties included grades 4 - 8 curriculum, bilingual and special needs students. She worked until the end of the 2019 school year. She was just as passionate about her 31 year career at AT&T Telephone Company.

Because of her thirst for knowledge and tenacious work ethic, she garnered many educational and professional achievements. She is a recipient of both Bachelors and Masters Degrees. She is alumna of both Louisiana State University A&M and University of Houston--Clear Lake.

Brenda held her volunteer Bible education efforts chief among her greatest accomplishments in life. For the last 35 years of her life, she demonstrated love for God, the sacrifice of our Lord Jesus Christ and of neighbour by actively participating in sharing the good news of God's Kingdom.

Brenda is preceded in death by all of her grandparents and parents, Lionel Bradford and Christine Wilson. She is survived by her children: Sydney duCane Collins, Jessica Young Kossie (Isaiah) and Garrett Glendon Bradford (Jessica) grandchildren: Ryan Lee (Tierra), Ashlee Nicole Collins-Johnson (Joshua), Jason Tyler Collins, Selena Marie Collins, Patricia Lynette Collins, Remington Alexander Young, Dasia Fountain and Craig Fountain

Ms. Collins Memorial service will be held on August 31, 2019 at 3:00 pm in the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses 701 FM 646, Dickinson, Texas 77539. Food and visitation with family and friends will commence at 5:00 pm in the Hometown Heroes Facility 1001 E. League City Parkway, League City, Texas 77573