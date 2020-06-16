Britta Knoedler, of Seabrook, TX passed into her larger life, surrounded by her family, on June 11, 2020. She was 80 years old.

Britta was preceded in death by her husband, Jim, to whom she was married for over 50 years. She is survived by her son, Andrew (and his wife Audra), her daughters Alicia and Kristen, and her four grandchildren.

Britta grew up in New Jersey and Massachusetts, graduating from Tenafly High School in New Jersey in 1957. She attended Simmons College in Boston and graduated with her BS in Nursing. Boston is also where she met the love of her life, Jim. Jim and Britta were married in 1962 before heading to Santa Monica where Jim started his engineering life with TRW and Britta was a visiting nurse. In 1965, they moved to Texas, as the U.S. built its team of engineers for the Space Race. While Jim supported the Nation's space programs, Britta continued as a nurse in downtown Houston. Soon, Britta took a break from her professional work to raise their three children.

In 1985, Britta joined the Clear Creek Independent School District as the school nurse at James F. Bay Elementary School in Seabrook. She was a patient and reliable presence at Bay Elementary, well known to many kids who met her when they weren't quite feeling well. She was a compassionate caregiver to many, children and adults alike. She also had a sympathetic heart for stray cats, a kind and generous quality she passed along to her children.

At different times in her life, Britta was an active volunteer in Bay Elementary's PTA, St. Thomas the Apostle Episcopal Church, Clear Creek Swim League, and the Evelyn Meador Library Friends Bookstore. She particularly enjoyed her volunteer hours spent with her friends in St. Thomas' Nearly New Shop in Nassau Bay.

In her free time, Britta enjoyed reading, especially mystery novels, gardening, and keeping up with British TV dramas on PBS. Had she not been a nurse, she said that she would have become a librarian.

Britta passed away peacefully from complications due to diabetes. The family wants to thank all who helped and visited Britta over many years. She was a kind and giving soul whose generosity was returned by wonderful friends and neighbors within the Clear Lake, Seabrook and Nassau Bay communities.

Arrangements for a celebration of Britta's life are pending and will be announced at a later date.

If you wish to honor Britta's life with a gift, donations can be made to Armand Bayou Nature Center (Mailing Address: PO Box 58828, Houston, TX 77258, www.abnc.org) and/or the Evelyn Meador Branch Library through the Friends of Evelyn Meador Library (http://www.friendsofevelynmeador.org).