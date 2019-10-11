BUSINESSMAN & DESIGNER/BUILDER OF BAY AREA VETERANS MEMORIAL-SEABROOK

Bruce Arunyon, 77, of Houston, Texas passed away on October 5, 2019. He was born August 5, 1942 in Brooklyn, NY. Bruce was preceded in death by Father William Arunyon; Mother Jean Skop Arunyon; & Daughter Elisa Massaro. He is survived by loving Wife of over 30 years, Jenny; Son Travis Kiro; Daughter Tiffany Kiro; Son Neil Arunyon; Granddaughter Jamie Massaro; Grandson Derek Massaro; Granddaughter Jenna Arunyon; & special long-time nurse/caretaker Samantha Jones.

He moved to Seabrook in 1999 and started Clear Lake General Contractors which he owned until 2014. Bruce's greatest passion of his life was his 'labor of love' project building the Bay Area Veterans Memorial in Seabrook to honor all veterans. This project with fundraising, designing and building took him 3 years (2010-2013). Then on Memorial Day of 2013 the Veterans' Memorial was dedicated and Bruce and his wife, Jenny presented it to the City of Seabrook. A visitation for Bruce will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm at Forest Park East Funeral Home with a memorial service to begin at 2:00 pm.

Leave condolences, make a donation, and read the full obituary at forestparkeast-fhc.com