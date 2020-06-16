Carole Knochel was born in Labadieville, Louisiana on November 19, 1937. She died peacefully at her home in Clear Lake City, Texas on May 30, 2020 at the age of 82.

Carole was proud of her Cajun heritage. As a girl, she enjoyed spending summers in Louisiana with Mama "Poopsie," Papa and her aunties.

Carole never met a stranger. She lived with joy and love for all of God's creatures. She suffered physical challenges but modeled patience, kindness and gratitude for her blessings. Carole was an avid reader and loved crafts, crossword puzzles and playing bridge and cards on the internet.

Carole lived a beautiful life with her one and only love, husband Jack of 61 years, their children and grandchildren. A devout Catholic, Carole's children recall with fondness her prayer to the saints: "St. Therese little flower show thy power in this hour." Those who loved her most will miss her love, her heart, and her laugh.

Carole was preceded in death by her parents, Gustave and Lucille Arcement, her brother Phillip Arcement, her sister Michelle Graham, and her daughter Lisa Knochel Richardson.

Carole is survived by her loving husband of 61 years Jack Knochel; daughter Teri Knochel of Atlantic Highlands, New Jersey; son Mark Knochel and daughter-in-law Daphne Knochel of Ft. Worth; daughter Gina Knochel of Houston, Texas; and son Scott Knochel of Clear Lake City, Texas.

Carole is survived by her grandchildren, whom she adored: Aviana Knochel of Pierre, South Dakota, Xander Knochel of Ft. Worth, Texas, Madison Richards of Prague, Czech Republic, and Zac Richards and Drew Richards of Austin, Texas.

Carole is also survived by her brother Dr. Larry Arcement and his wife Rose Arcement of Daphne, Alabama, and her sister Marsha Van Ess of Aurora, Ohio.

A memorial service will be held at St. Bernadette's Catholic Church on a date to be determined.