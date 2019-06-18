LTC Christian David Blevins , 39, passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019 in Pinehurst, NC.

LTC Blevins was born in the Virgin Island on September 18, 1979 to Albert Warren Blevins and Betty Joan Paske Blevins.

LTC Blevins entered the US Army in 2000. He received his BA degree from the University of Houston in 2002, his MS degree from Colorado State University and his MA degree from AIR University in 2014. His military education includes Airborne School, Military Police Officer Basic Training, MP Officer Career, Military Transition Team School and Air Command Staff Training. He was assigned to the 18th X111 ABN HQ, Fort Bragg, NC.

His awards and decorations include the Bronze Star Service Medal with 3 Oak Leaf Clusters, Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, the Army Achievement Medal with 3 oak leaf cluster, the Army Valorous Unit Award, Meritorious Unit Commendation Award, Navy Unit Commendation, National Defense Service Medal, Afghanistan Campaign medal with 2 campaign stars, Iraqi Campaign Medal with 4 Stars, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon with Numeral 3, NATO Medal, Combat Action Badge and Parachutist Badge.

He is survived by his wife, Katrina Marie Blevins of West End, NC; a son, Ezra Blevins of West End, NC; a daughter, Allison Blevins of Alvin, TX; 4 step daughters, Anja Boin, Teja Boin Arija Boin and Nieja Boin, all of West End, NC; his parents Albert and Betty Blevins of Seabrook, TX; 2 brothers, Aaron Blevins and wife Kim of Pearland, TX, Andrew Blevins and wife Annalisa of Seabrook, TX; a sister, Wendy Stout and husband Justin of Seabrook, TX.

Burial with Full Military Honors was in Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery, Fort Bragg, NC