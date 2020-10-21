Coleman LaMaster, 91, passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020. He was born on October 14, 1929 in Bloomington, Indiana, the son of the late Clarence and Kathryn Coleman LaMaster. He was a graduate of Indiana University, where he also received an MBA in 1956. He served as a 1st Lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force. He worked in the propane industry, including as President of Pyrofax Gas Corporation and several executive positions at Texas Eastern Corporation. He enjoyed golfing, restoring and driving MGs and travelling extensively. He is survived by his loving wife Jane Ann Luzadder LaMaster, his son John (Betsy) LaMaster, daughter Kathy (ML Taylor) LaMaster, as well as numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store