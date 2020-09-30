Dale Tyler Estlinbaum, 74, died on September 16, 2020. Dale was born in Taylor, Texas, on July 9, 1946. She graduated from Galena Park High School and then went on to study at the University of Houston. She is preceded in death by her parents, Roy Monroe Tyler and Eunice Wilda Tyler. Dale is survived by the love of her life and absolute best friend, Johnny Estlinbaum; her daughter, Virginia Estlinbaum Platz of Cedar Park; her two sons, Jason Estlinbaum and his wife Charlene of Friendswood, and John Ward Estlinbaum of Friendswood; four grandchildren, John Schneider and his fiancée Alexandra of Austin, James Schneider of Austin, Thayde Estlinbaum of Friendswood, and Kamden Estlinbaum of Friendswood. She is also survived by her brother, Rick Tyler and his wife Barbara of Deer Park.
Dale was the most selfless person, she genuinely loved helping and encouraging everyone that was fortunate enough to have been loved by her. She absolutely adored her husband and her grandchildren. She was our biggest cheerleader, best friend, counselor and teacher. She was a true angel here on earth and we are all so extremely blessed and so lucky to have had her for the time we did. We have so many amazing memories of her. She will always be with us in our hearts and in our thoughts. Even these words cannot express how truly amazing she was.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, September 26, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Calvary Temple Church, 3000 Loop 534, Kerrville, Texas 78028. To leave condolences for the family and view a video of Dale's life, visit www.ebensberger-fisher.com
Arrangements with Ebensberger-Fisher Funeral Home of Boerne.