Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Don L. "Deacon" Durden.

Deacon Don L. Durden passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 28, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 30 Years, Barbara Durden and their children Chris Durden (son) and wife Sheryl, Sharrell Powell (daughter) husband Craig, Mark Muzzio (stepson), Matt Muzzio (stepson) and wife Tammy, Mike Muzzio (stepson) and wife Shawn, 7 grandsons, 1 granddaughter, brother Jeff Durden and wife Janet, 1 nephew and 1 niece.

A funeral mass will be held 10:30 A.M. Thursday, March 7, 2019 at St John the Evangelistic Community Viera, Fl. Burial will be following later at Pine Forest Cemetery in Mount Dora, Fl. You may sign Don's guestbook at www.beckmanwilliamson.com.