Donald Gene Baumann, Sr. passed away at home on June 3, 2020 in League City, Texas. He was born on October 13, 1934 in Carmi, IL. Survivors include his loving wife of 66 years, Nancy Baumann. Daughter Susan Nester (Trey Roper), son Donald Baumann, Jr. (Birgitte) and son Douglas Baumann; grandchildren Lisa Switoyus (Carol), Amy Lab, Emily Machann (Lucas), Jeffrey Baumann (Alicia) and Julie Bricker (Zach); great grandchildren Lucas Machann, Jr., David Switoyus, Sophia Machann, Ellyn Switoyus, Grace Switoyus and Ivy Baumann; many nieces and nephews and devoted friend Tonya Olson.

After graduating from Ball High School, Don received his B.S. Degree from the University of Houston and worked for over 40 years as an engineer and project manager in the petrochemical and construction industries. Don was proud to serve in the U.S. Army for 12 years. He faithfully served the Lord at Nassau Bay Baptist Church for many decades as a teacher and life deacon. Don loved to garden, hunt, fish and spend time with his family.

Pallbearers are Jeff Baumann, Bobby Roubion, Johnny Roubion, David Roubion, Wayne Savage, Lucas Machann, Jr., and David Switoyus. Honorary Pallbearers are the Men of Ventures Sunday School Department. Funeral services will be held June 6th at Nassau Bay Baptist Church at 11am, and will be officiated by Dr. David Fannin. Family visitation will commence at 10am. Those wishing to make a memorial donation are requested to donate in Don's memory to the Alzheimer's Association (alz.org).