Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Crawford.

Dorothy Craig Crawford, 91, of Clear Lake City, passed away on February 24, 2019. She was born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on April 25, 1927 to Irma Gilbert Craig and Charles Edwin Craig. She was married to Alvin Glenn "Tate" Crawford for 53 years.

She was a typing and business teacher at the University of Maryland and at Kubasaki Jr. High School in Okinawa.

When the family moved to Texas she enjoyed doing "anything I want to do" which included being a member of the Bay Area Military Wives Club, the Birthday Club and the Purple Hat Club. She also enjoyed doing arts and crafts with her club friends, reading, bowling, shopping and traveling.

She was preceded in death by her parents Irma Gilbert Craig and Charles Edwin Craig, her sister Margaret Clarke, brother Charles Edwin Craig Jr. and her husband Alvin Glenn Crawford Lt. Col., USAF, Ret.

She is survived by 4 daughters; Susan Lynn Crawford, Debra Glynn Dunbar, Rebecca Ann Garner (Howard) and Tammy Crawford. 4 grandchildren Lisa, Sarah and Scott Dunbar and Gene Garner (Ellie) and 2 great grandchildren Brittany and Austin Garner, along with numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made in her memory to the or the .

A visitation will be held on March 3, 2019 from 5:00-8:00pm at Forest Park East Funeral Home, 21620 Gulf Freeway, Webster, Texas 77598. A Celebration of Life will be on March 4, 2019 at 10:00 am with a committal service and reception to follow.