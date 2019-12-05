Dottie White, 78, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 in Webster, Texas. She was born on May 3, 1941 in Cameron, Texas. Dottie spent most of her childhood in Luling, Texas. She earned her degree in Elementary Education from Texas Christian University, where she became a member of the Zeta Tau Alpha women's fraternity. After graduation, Dottie moved to Houston to begin teaching for the Houston Independent School District. She later moved to Friendswood and taught for Clear Creek ISD until her retirement in 1997. Dottie spent most of her teaching career at Ross Elementary in League City. After retiring, she continued teaching as a substitute and tutor for many years in Clear Creek and Pearland ISD. Dottie loved children and especially treasured attending baseball games, soccer games, dance recitals, piano recitals and other performances by her grandchildren.

She was known for her bubbly personality and never met a stranger. Dottie had a large circle of friends and enjoyed getting together frequently for bridge, bunco, lunch, and dinner. Some of her favorite memories were on girls' trips with the Prairie Chickens. She was a founding member of the NASA-Brazoria County Zeta Tau Alpha Alumnae Chapter and remained active in the chapter until her stroke in 2018.

Dottie is survived by her daughters Cheri Armstrong and husband David Mack, Wendy Barley and husband Jeff, and grandchildren; Alexa Armstrong Ingram and husband Conner, Austin Armstrong, Aden Armstrong, Madelyn Barley, Emma Barley, and Tanner Barley. She was preceded in death by her parents John and Pat Watkins.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Friendswood United Methodist Church, 110 N. Friendswood Dr., Friendswood, Texas 77546. A visitation will take place beforehand, beginning at 9:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Pearland ISD Education Foundation or the Clear Creek Education Foundation.

Condolences may be sent to the family in care of Jeter Memorial Funeral Home at jeterfuneralhome.com.