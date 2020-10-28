Ellen McCarthy Noyes, 67, passed away on October 17, 2020, in Nassau Bay, Texas. She was born on November 26, 1952, in Buffalo, New York, to Maureen Splain McCarthy and Edward Xavier McCarthy. Ellen is survived by: her husband, Gary Patrick Noyes; sons John Keith Noyes and Michael Patrick Noyes; daughters Dorothy Ellen Cornett and Elizabeth Catherine Noyes; sisters Judith "Pixie" Comstock and Catherine McCarthy; six grandchildren, two great grandchildren, and numerous family members and friends.
Ellen earned a B.A. Degree in Psychology from the University of Florida, Gainesville, and a professional M.S. Degree in Clinical Psychology from Cleveland State University, Ohio. She worked as a clinical psychologist, then as a special education teacher for many years. She had a passion for stage acting, appearing in many plays in community theaters throughout southeast Houston. She was an accomplished cook. The hawk was her totem animal.
