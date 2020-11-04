Eric Alan Snedden, 30, passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020 in Seabrook, Texas. He was born on August 13, 1990 in Houston, Texas to his parents, Mark Alan Snedden and Denise Donaghe Snedden. Eric is survived by his parents and his sister Sara Snedden, his grandfather Frank Donaghe, his grandmother Virginia Donaghe, his fiancé Jerneshia Clay, and numerous family members and friends.
Eric volunteered as a groundskeeper and ran concessions at the Harris County Dads baseball fields in Clear Lake for Bay Area Texas Baseball for seventeen years. He had a passion for connecting and loved to hang out and laugh with friends and family. He enjoyed cooking and online gaming. He was most satisfied by helping his mom, dad, and grandparents with any everyday accomplishment.
On October 31, 2020 a Visitation will be held from 12:00 Noon to 1:00 PM followed by a Funeral Service at Crowder Funeral Home, 111 E. Medical Center Blvd., Webster, TX 77598. In lieu of flowers those wishing to make a memorial donation in Eric's memory may do so to Bay Area Texas Baseball, Bay Area Texas Baseball, 14500 Village Evergreen Trail
Houston, TX 77062; donate link bayareatexasbaseball.com
; PayPal link is https://www.paypal.com/donate?token=Tefdf-7dr2cfKYl25n1EZtoh4mqgIeRG4pCd4MPOVQupc__tpRTiqVDju3sM5fMCeUXsadetFaB9EzCx
