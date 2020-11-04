1/
Eric A. Snedden
1990 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eric's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eric Alan Snedden, 30, passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020 in Seabrook, Texas. He was born on August 13, 1990 in Houston, Texas to his parents, Mark Alan Snedden and Denise Donaghe Snedden. Eric is survived by his parents and his sister Sara Snedden, his grandfather Frank Donaghe, his grandmother Virginia Donaghe, his fiancé Jerneshia Clay, and numerous family members and friends.

Eric volunteered as a groundskeeper and ran concessions at the Harris County Dads baseball fields in Clear Lake for Bay Area Texas Baseball for seventeen years. He had a passion for connecting and loved to hang out and laugh with friends and family. He enjoyed cooking and online gaming. He was most satisfied by helping his mom, dad, and grandparents with any everyday accomplishment.

On October 31, 2020 a Visitation will be held from 12:00 Noon to 1:00 PM followed by a Funeral Service at Crowder Funeral Home, 111 E. Medical Center Blvd., Webster, TX 77598. In lieu of flowers those wishing to make a memorial donation in Eric's memory may do so to Bay Area Texas Baseball, Bay Area Texas Baseball, 14500 Village Evergreen Trail

Houston, TX 77062; donate link bayareatexasbaseball.com; PayPal link is https://www.paypal.com/donate?token=Tefdf-7dr2cfKYl25n1EZtoh4mqgIeRG4pCd4MPOVQupc__tpRTiqVDju3sM5fMCeUXsadetFaB9EzCx

Crowder Funeral Home

111 E. Medical Center Blvd.

Webster, TX 77598

281-280-9000

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Bay Area Citizen from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
James Crowder Funeral Home
111 East Medical Center Boulevard
Webster, TX 77598
(281) 280-9000
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved