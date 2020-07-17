Evelyn Marie Moore Walls, 98, was born October 13, 1921 and passed from this life on July 14, 2020.

After a brief illness she passed from her earthly life to her heavenly life to be with our Lord Jesus Christ. Her strong faith carried her through life and made her to be a wonderful wife, friend, mother, grandmother, mother-in-law, and great grandmother.

She married Frank H. Walls and they raised their children John, Mike, Anne and Frances in Houston and Friendswood. The family joined the Mary Queen Mission in Friendswood in 1965 where Evelyn was an active member of the Mary Queen Women's Council for many years.

She was preceded in death by her husband Frank, son John, brother and sister-in-law Bill and Ethel Moore. She is survived by her son Mike Walls (Melody), daughter Anne Murdock (Joe), daughter Frances Jones (Rod), 8 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and 1 great, great grandchild.

A private Mass is being held at Mary Queen Catholic Church.

Donations may be made to Mary Queen Catholic Church in memory of Evelyn Walls by going to the maryqueencatholicchurch.org and using PushPay to make a onetime donation or checks may be sent to Mary Queen Catholic Church at 606 Cedarwood Dr., Friendswood, Texas 77546.

Condolences may be sent to the Walls family in care of Jeter Memorial Funeral Home at jeterfunerlahome.com.