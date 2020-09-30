Frank was born on April 21, 1934 in San Antonio, Texas. He was raised in Bandera, Texas where he lived until permanently moving to Pasadena, Texas in 1959, where he resided for more than 62 years. Frank, having lost his father at the age of 10, helped his mother manage their small dairy farm and home, which required him to grow up rather quickly. Despite the heavy responsibilities, Frank had a wonderful childhood and built a special relationship with his younger brother, Richard, who was under the age of one at the time of their father's death. In addition to his mother, Hattie, neighborhood friends, school teachers, Sunday School teachers, and the men in the Bandera community helped shape his life. Frank was a cowboy. He loved riding horses spending many summers working as a wrangler at several of Bandera's dude ranches and later overseeing the corral and camp activities at Camp La Junta in Hunt, Texas. Frank even team roped calves in local rodeos; he was the "heeler." Frank received a community scholarship from the people of Bandera for his athletic abilities and other talents including success in track and field, playing on the football and baseball teams, serving as Editor in Chief of the Bulldog- his high school annual, singing at special events and representing Bandera High School at Boys' State in Austin, Texas. This scholarship made it possible for Frank to attend Texas A&M College. He was in the Class of '56 and participated in the Corps of Cadets. As an interlude to his studies at A&M, Frank served 2 years in the United States Army. Following his service to his country, he returned to Texas A&M and completed his Bachelor's Degree in Education.



After graduation, Frank moved to Pasadena, Texas to begin his long-standing career with the Pasadena Independent School District. At the time of his retirement in 1992, Frank had served a total of 34 years. Having earned his Master's Degree from the University of Houston, as well as his Principals Certification, he quickly advanced from Texas History teacher at San Jacinto Junior High School into administration. Frank served at three intermediate schools (opened Thompson Intermediate), three different high schools (served as principal at J. Frank Dobie High School), served as Director of Transportation and wrapped up his tenure as Assistant Superintendent of Secondary Schools and Area Superintendent. Later, Frank was called out of retirement to serve a semester as Interim Principal at Sam Rayburn High School and served 10 years on PISD's Board of Trustees, twice as President.



Upon his arrival to Pasadena in 1959, Frank met Pat Walbrick, a new teacher from Wichita Falls, Texas and the love of his life, at the Suzanne Apartments where Pasadena ISD encouraged its single teachers to reside. Many of their dates involved cookouts prior to attending high school football games. It was at Camp La Junta one summer evening when Frank, the cowboy from Bandera, asked the city girl, Pat, for her hand in marriage. Throughout their long and happy life together, the two were inseparable. They played in neighborhood Bridge groups, were members of PARSE (Pasadena Area Retired School Employees) serving in many leadership roles including President and Chairman of the Tilman B. White Scholarship Committee, volunteered weekly for elementary school HOSTS Programs with their latest service at Golden Acres Elementary and annually worked at PISD's McDonalds Invitational Basketball Tournament. It was the rarest of occasions to see one without the other. Frank and Pat also enjoyed spending time at their lake house on Lake Conroe. Frank enjoyed mowing the yard and simply sitting out on the deck watching for wildlife of all kinds while enjoying the outdoors. Frank and Pat hosted many family holiday get-togethers always welcoming family to spend as much time at the lake as they wished. The two enjoyed many wonderful years of marriage, celebrating their 60th Wedding Anniversary on August 6, 2020.



Frank and Pat have two daughters, Jean and Lisa. All four have enjoyed lengthy careers with Pasadena ISD. In addition to a long-standing career with the school district, Frank and Pat have attended South Main Baptist Church of Pasadena for 60+ years. Over the years, they developed many special relationships with members of the church. The two taught Sunday School at South Main for 57 years. Frank was a deacon and served as Chairman of that group two separate terms.



Frank's life was one of service and loyalty. He faithfully served his Lord living a life of integrity and high moral character imparting encouragement and joy to all he encountered. He was a faithful and loyal husband and the best "Daddy" to his girls. He especially loved being "Pa" to his grandchildren and great grandchildren. In addition to his loyalty to God and family, PISD and South Main, Frank was loyal to his country and his beloved "Fightin' Texas Aggies!" He positively impacted many lives over the years, especially the lives of children, through his daily example and with his smile.



Frank is survived by his wife Pat, his two daughters Jean Cain and husband Dan, Lisa Davis and husband Scott, four grandchildren Austin Lyles, Claire Forrer and husband Will, Braden Cain and wife Hanna, and Luke Lyles as well as two great grandchildren Kynlee and Graham Forrer. Frank is also survived by his brother Richard Braden and wife Polly as well as several cousins and in-laws. Frank is proceeded in death by his parents Frank and Hattie Braden-Brown.



Services were entrusted to Grand View Funeral Home and took place at South Main Baptist Church in Pasadena, TX.



