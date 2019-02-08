Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frank McMillan. View Sign

Douthey Frank McMillan was born in Thomasville, North Carolina on April 2, 1937 and he passed away on February 3, 2019. He grew up in Thomasville until attending college at The University of North Carolina for one year and High Point University. He graduated in 1959 with a degree in Business Administration. Frank married Terrell Cook on December 31, 1967 in Charlotte, N.C. They celebrated their 51st wedding anniversary this past December. Franks career spanned 28 years with Shell Oil company. Upon retirement he worked two more years as a consultant and then ten years with The American Bureau of Shipping Quality Evaluations. He traveled the world most of that time both professionally and for pleasure with family members. His favorite place to visit was London. Frank had a love for cars and driving. He also enjoyed the arts and Frank and his wife were season ticket holders to The Alley Theater for many decades. Frank and Terrell were members of Webster Presbyterian Church for over 40 years. He was a dedicated husband, father and grandfather and his pets were always a joy in his life. His travel stories, love of history and silly sense of humor will be missed by his family and many friends. He is survived by his wife of 51 years Terrell Cook McMillan. Their two daughters, Nancy Terrell McMillan and Ellen McMillan Hickl. His son in law Matthew Reagin Hickl and his five grandchildren, Meagan Elizabeth Clark, Ashley Grace Clark, Hannah Marie Clark, Sarah Grace Hickl and Henry McMillan Hickl.

Published on yourbayareanews.com from Feb. 8 to Feb. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Bay Area Citizen Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close