Gone to be with our Lord Gary Wayne Hickman born June 18, 1940 to Hollis Hickman and Clara Mae Slocum Hickman in Sedalia, Missouri. Gary attended Horse Mann Elementary and Smith-Cotton High School graduating in 1958 and joined the Marine Corps. In 1958 he married the mother of his four children, Bonnie Elizabeth Morris. He attended boot-camp at Camp Pendleton California and went into communications. He served out his service in San Francisco at The Presidio. After his military service he went to work for Western Electric in Kansas City, Mo and then transferred to Southwestern Bell Telephone Company where he was promoted to a first line supervisor and worked in St. Louis, Missouri and Houston, Texas. He retired early and went back to college graduating from the University of Houston with a BA in History and began teaching at Thompson Middle School in Pasadena. He loved coaching football all his life and was a Missouri referee. He was one of the volunteers to help set up the Kirkwood, Missouri football league and served as a coach for years. He was baptized and served as a Deacon at Webster Groves Baptist Church for many years. After his transfer to Houston, he was a volunteer coach for the youth leagues also. When he began teaching he was a football coach for Junior High students and loved all his students and players. In 1981 he married Kathy Susan McConathy who was the mother of his youngest daughter Melissa.



His generosity of time and money was never ending for students and friends. He loved fishing and hunting.



He was preceded in death by his Mother Clara Mae Slocum, Father Hollis Gayle Hickman and one brother Stanley Gayle Hickman. He leaves to mourn his passing his oldest daughter and caregiver Tammy Hickman Naylor, his oldest son Brian Wayne Hickman, second son Gary Dean Hickman, youngest son Scott Alan Hickman and youngest daughter Melissa Hickman. Also surviving him is his first wife Bonnie Morris Conrad mother of the oldest four children and his second wife Susan McConathy Hickman mother of his youngest child Melissa.



He leaves 11 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren, one nephew and one niece. Donations may be sent to Parkinson's research. Burial will be in the Spring of 2021 at Crown Hill Cemetery Sedalia, Missouri.



