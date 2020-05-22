George Glover
George Washington Glover, Jr., 95, went to be with our heavenly Father on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. He was born in Bogalusa, LA on April 30, 1925, to George Washington Glover, Sr. and H'Eloise Aouille Glover. He grew up in Bogalusa, LA with his sister Merlyn Glover Robinson. George is survived by his loving wife, Betty Jane Rogers Glover, and two daughters, Pam Nix, and Kim and husband Tom Vaughn, grandsons Adam Vaughn, Alec Vaughn, and Tyler Vaughn, sister-in-law Delores Shows, and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his sister, Merlyn Glover Robinson and husband Richard Robinson, brother-in-law Donald Shows, and son-in-law Randy Nix. A private family service will be held at St. Paul Apostle Catholic Church, Nassau Bay, Texas. A memorial service will be held and announced at a later date. To view the full obituary, please visit www.crowderfuneralhome.com


Published in The Bay Area Citizen from May 22 to Jun. 4, 2020.
