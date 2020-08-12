1/
Georgia E. Diamond
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Georgia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Georgia Earline Campbell Diamond, 93, died on July 30,2020 in her home with her daughters by her side in Friendswood, Texas. She was the daughter of Nettie Jane Chestnut and Hillary Dorris Campbell of The Heights, Houston, Texas. She was proceeded in death by her husband Ray Diamond, her son Pete Diamond, and her brother Bob Campbell.

She is survived by her two daughters and their husbands--Danna Diamond Dirksmeyer and Duke Dirksmeyer, Alice Diamond Winstead and Michael Winstead-- her daughter in law Carol Nelson Diamond; her granddaughter Lauren Koenig and her husband Craig Koenig, her granddaughter Emily Dirksmeyer, her grandson Matthew Lee Streety, and her two sisters Jane Harsch and Evelyn Oldroyd.

She devoted her life to her family and everyone who had the opportunity to know her was touched by her gentle spirit and self-sacrifice for others. She was a faithful woman of prayer and loved unconditionally. She has left a wonderful legacy for her children, grandchildren, and the many nieces, nephews and cousins remaining in the Diamond and Campbell families.

We will be doing a private family graveside service and next year when it is safe to gather again will have a Celebration of Life Memorial. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The Alzheimer's Foundation of America at www.alzfdn.org or The Salvation Army at www.salvationarmy.org

Condolences may be sent to the Diamond family in care of Jeter Memorial Funeral Home at www.jeterfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Bay Area Citizen from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jeter Memorial Funeral Home
311 N. Friendswood Dr.
Friendswood, TX 77546
(281) 992-7200
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved