Gladys Anne Duggan Koontz passed away on April 17, 2019 from a long illness in a nursing home in League City, Texas at the age of 66 years. She is the middle of three daughters born to Jack O. Duggan and Mary Dixon Duggan. She was born in Ardmore, Oklahoma, but the family lived in Healdton, Oklahoma.

She is preceded in death by her parents (1991 and 2012), her younger sister Jackie Lois Duggan Barnes and her husband Greg Barnes (1987), all grandparents, and her husband Joseph Patrick Koontz (2008).

She is survived by her sister Shirley Duggan McGehearty and her husband Michael J. McGehearty, a nephew Kevin S. McGehearty, a niece Sarah B. McGehearty and her husband Lee Davis and a sister-in-law Shelly Koontz Leach. Also surviving are many cousins and a multitude of Rainbow and other friends.

While Gladys was in Corpus Christi public schools she and our family were in the Masonic organizations. We were in the Order of the Rainbow for Girls. She played the piano. She went to Del Mar Junior College in Corpus Christi, Texas. She majored in the card game Spades. After graduating from Texas A & M University she worked at UTMB for thirty years. She did several jobs such as teaching employees about insurance, scheduling outpatient clinics and being one of the team that changed the UTMB computer program to Epic. While her husband was alive they became travel agents so that they could travel often. They learned to scuba dive. They always had a packed bag in their vehicles just in case they decided to take a quick trip. After his death, Gladys learned to travel on her own but mostly with friends. She never liked to be alone so she would visit friends. She had a cheerful friendly disposition, a gift of gab and blues eyes that she put to good use. A friend introduced her to sailing. She liked sailing so much that she joined the sailing club. She could be generous with her time and money.

Thanks to Baywind Village Skilled Nursing and Rehab and to Faith Community Hospice for taking care of her.

Visitation will be at 1:00 P.M. followed by a memorial service at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at the Crowder Funeral Home, League City, Texas. Online condolences for the family can be left at www.crowderfuneralhome.com