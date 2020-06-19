Glenn Jackson Langford, 86, passed away on June 17, 2020, in League City, Texas. He was born on October 24, 1933, in Hillsboro, Texas to Grace S. Pulliam and Fred J. Langford. Glenn is survived by his wife of 61 years, Carlene Baker Langford. They met at the First Baptist Church in Sherman, Texas while Glenn was stationed at Perrin Air Force Base. Other survivors include: son and wife, Mr. and Mrs. Gregory Judd Langford (Amy Lively); daughter and husband, Drs. Leslie Langford and Richard B. Culp; grandchildren, Caitlin Langford Culp, Noelle Baker Culp (Adam McGaffin), Rachel Bradford Culp, Barrett Baker Langford, and Bryan Philip Langford; sister-in-law and husband, Mr. and Mrs. Michael Graham (June Baker); along with numerous cousins, other family, and many friends. Glenn was preceded in death by one older brother, Robert Floyd Langford.

Glenn never met a stranger. He was elected Mayor of Waco High School and played on the varsity basketball team. During this time, the Korean War broke out and Glenn decided to graduate early from high school so that he could attend Texas A&M College and join the Air Force as an officer. He graduated a year early during summer school and was salutatorian.

Once at Texas A&M, Glenn made numerous friends as his infectious smile and easy going personality charmed many. He was selected for the Corps Staff, elected Yell Leader, and President of his hometown club. After graduation, Glenn went to flight school in Hondo, Texas and became an Air Defense Fighter Pilot, flying the F-102 (the world's first supersonic aircraft).

After leaving the Air Force, Glenn worked as comptroller for Wolf Brand Chili, comptroller and CPA for Hable Construction Co., Jetco Chemicals, and Procter and Gamble. He was also a Realtor/co-owner of Langford and Associates, Realtors, and a Realtor with Keller-Williams Realty, Clear Lake/NASA. He had a passion for all things family, friends, church and Texas A&M. Glenn served as a Deacon in the Baptist and Presbyterian churches, as well as a Sunday school teacher and choir member. He loved to water and snow ski, boat, play racquetball and handball, spend time with his grandkids, and travel.

In his spare time, he served in various service organizations and clubs: Jaycees, Optimist, Lion's, Rotary Club (including being awarded the prestigious Paul Harris Fellow), and the YMCA. He also coached little league football and basketball and was President of the local YMCA. Even up until one week before his death, he continued to attend exercise classes and was recognized with a certificate for outstanding achievement.

A visitation for friends will be held on Tuesday, June 23, at 10:00 a.m. at Crowder Funeral Home in Clear Lake, TX with a Celebration of Life following at 11:00 a.m. An internment service will take place on Wednesday, June 24, at 10:30 a.m. at West Hill Cemetery in Sherman, TX. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make a memorial donation in Glenn J. Langford's name may do so to the Association of Former Students at Texas A&M University (505 George Bush Drive College Station, TX 77840 or https://www.aggienetwork.com/give/memorialgiving/ ) or to the Houston Area Parkinson Society (2700 Southwest Freeway Suite 296, Houston, TX 77098 or www.hapsonline.org ). *Family requests all attendees wear masks and observe social distancing. Live streaming is available for those unable to attend.