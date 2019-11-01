Guy Matthews, age 87, passed to his final harbor on October 26, 2019 after a long well fought battle with three separate cancers and a variety of other afflictions. Guy lived a full adventurous life with few regrets. He was a Christian, sailor, voracious reader, writer, fun lover, fisherman, insurance adjuster, dog walker, friend, and caregiver. Guy was born and raised on a South Texas waterfront. In the mid 1950's he led a group of fellow wharf rats to Houston to seek employment in the nascent offshore drilling business, all whom were successful far above their expectations.

Guy and Geraldine (Jeri), who preceded him in death, were happily married for 66 years in a union that produced two extraordinary daughters, Deborah Stella (husband Gary Stella) of Georgetown and Donna Woodruff of Webster whom survive him. He is also survived by four grandchildren Brian Price (wife Mika Price), Joey Price (wife Sophie Price), Cameron Woodruff (wife Ashley Woodruff) and Julia Verhoef (husband Ryan Verhoef). He was blessed with 8 great grandchildren Audie Bravo, Joey Price, Brody Price, Madelyn Price, Alec Price, Weston Verhoef, Emerson Verhoef, and Cameron Verhoef. Guy and his wife Jeri were members of various yacht clubs in Texas and Florida. They owned more than 15 boats, the last 10 of which were named "Quite Nice", a name which defined their attitude towards life. A Celebration of Life will be held Friday November 8th with the service at 10:00 AM and a reception at 11:00 AM at Clear Lake United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given to M.D. Anderson Melanoma Research, P.O. Box 4486, Houston, Texas 77210-4486.