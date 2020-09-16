1/
Harry Ragsdale White
1932 - 2020
Harry Ragsdale White passed away due to Congestive Heart Failure and Vascular Dementia Friday, August 28, 2020. He was born October 2, 1932 in Sandy Ridge, Texas to Harry C. and Lillian E. (Moore) White. He graduated Valedictorian from Bartlett High School in 1950. During high school, he followed after his grandfather and father, in playing baseball. He was a pitcher and went on to play in the semi-professional Central Texas League.

He attended the University of Texas from 1950 to 1952. Knowing he was about to get drafted, he enlisted in the Army and served from January 1953 to January 1956 in the Army Corps of Engineers. He was sent to Korea as a Heavy Equipment Repairman from July 1953 to July 1954. For his service in Korea he received the National Defense Service Medal, United Nations Service Medal, Korean Service Medal, and the Republic of Korea Presidential Unit Citation. He was also awarded the Good Conduct Medal. After being honorably discharged, he returned to the University of Texas and graduated in August 1958 with a B. S. in Chemistry, with a Minor in Mathematics.

He married Carole Jean Ware at the Bartlett Church of Christ on December 20, 1958.

He always enjoyed working. He taught math and coached sports at Bartlett High School, worked for the University of Texas Institute of Marine Science as a Research Scientist, Celanese Plastics Company as a Chemist, and Van Leer Plastics Company as Plant Manager.

He attended the University of Houston at night and graduated May 1983 with an M. B. A. in Marketing.

He worked for Southwest Chemical Services in Seabrook from September 1978 until his retirement in 2008, at age 76. He traveled all over the United States, Mexico, Canada, Great Britain, Europe, South America, and Japan doing business and making millions of dollars for the companies he worked for.

He was a resident of El Lago for 40 years and spent the last 19 months of his life in Memory Care at Orchard Park at Victory Lakes. He was a member of the Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Nassau Bay, Texas.

He liked to hunt deer, quail, dove, and turkey. He also enjoyed fishing and playing golf. He loved to sing country music.

He was preceded in death by his parents Harry C. and Lillian E. White and a granddaughter Emily Snow White.

He is survived by his wife of over 61 years, Jean, and their four children and their spouses: L. Carole White, D. V. M. and Mike Collins of Bartlett, Texas, Vicki and Dave Lumb of Humble, Texas, Barton White of El Lago, Texas, and Allen and Lisa White of Seabrook, Texas, and two grandchildren: Amanda Rae Johnson of Pearland, Texas and Harry B. R. White, Jr. of Houston, Texas. In addition, he leaves behind his sister and her husband, Margaret and Jim Cox of Rogers, Texas, nephews, nieces, and cousins.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in memory of Harry Ragsdale White to your local food pantry or Gloria Dei Lutheran Church Endowment Fund.

Memorial service at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church will be held on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at 1:00 pm. Graveside service and burial with military honors in Bartlett City Cemetery on Friday, October 2, 2020 at 1:00 pm under the direction of Forest Park East Funeral Home in Webster, Texas.

Published in The Bay Area Citizen from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
23
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Gloria Dei Lutheran Church
OCT
2
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Bartlett City Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Forest Park East Funeral Home
21620 Gulf Fwy
Webster, TX 77598
2813323111
September 5, 2020
What a great man with so many accomplishments....RIP Mr. Harry - D
D.Mickle
Acquaintance
September 5, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. What a great man with so many accomplishments during his life. RIP Mr. Harry. -D
D. M.
Acquaintance
September 5, 2020
I only knew Mr. White as him being a customer at my store. He was always so very nice and I appreciated his kindness. I was saddened to learn of his passing. I decided to look up his obituary online, and to see the great things he accomplished during his life is amazing. What a great man. RIP Mr. Harry. - D
D. M.
Acquaintance
