Glad you got to see me.....
It is with the family's deepest regrets that we announce that on October 24, 2020 Harry William Grubbs Sr. of Willis, Texas passed away. Harry was 75 years young and passed in his home surrounded by family. Harry always had little quirky sayings like.... "A fig newton of your imagination" and "what you got on..... your mind?" These are a couple of his sayings that make you stop and chuckle a little. Harry will forever be remembered for these and for the years he spent as a professional fishing guide on Lake Conroe, for being the owner of Mr. Appliance of Conroe, being a loving husband, dad and Pawpaw. His last saying to everyone that comes to visit would have been.... "Glad you got to see me! Glad you got to see me!"
Harry was preceded in death by his parents, William Robert Grubbs and Pebble Pauline Phillips; by his daughter Angela R. Grubbs; his mother-in-law Beverly A. Massey; and his brother-in-law Wesley E. Massey.
Harry is survived by his loving soul mate of 19 years, Natalie Massey Grubbs; his children, Harry W. Grubbs Jr (and wife Michelle), Tracy A. Grubbs (and fiancé Yolanda Vega), Jeannette L. Luna (and husband Bobby) and Rhonda L. Sarte (and husband Derrick); by his brothers Phillip Grubbs (and wife Jean), Gerald Grubbs (and wife Shana) and Billy Joe Grubbs (and wife Margaret); by his 19 grandkids and 19 great grandkids as well as numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
Viewing will be Thursday October 29, 2020 from 6-9pm at Sam Houston Memorial Funeral Home, 10129 FM 1097 W, Willis, Texas 77318. There will be no funeral service, only a viewing. Written condolences may be left at www.shmfh.com
