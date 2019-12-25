Honoré Wriborg Brinkman 87, was surrounded by family and her dog as she passed away on December 20 (her father's birthday) in Regency Village in Webster, Texas. She was born on September 17, 1932 in Port Arthur, Texas to Dorothy Tupper Wriborg and Stephen J. Wriborg.

Honoré is survived by her only child, Kay Brinkman Jones and son-in-law, Randy; grandchildren, Amanda Sciba, Cody Sciba, and Randi Jones Glueck and husband, Jay; great grandchildren, Kayla King, Kaden, Kyle, and Laney Glueck, and Hannah Rae Sciba; sisters Dewanna Norris and husband, John, and Rebecca Nichols and husband, Lane. She is reunited with her parents and her husband of 63 years, Ernest Brinkman.

Honoré's passions were quilting, playing the violin, shopping, playing bridge, traveling, and loving her dog, Lacy. She enjoyed drawing and painting all her life. She painted in oils, watercolor, and acrylics. She painted on canvases, china, flower pots, and furniture. She taught art lessons to young children. At 83 she displayed over 30 of her many pictures at an exhibit at Freeman Memorial Library in Clear Lake. She was very generous about giving her pictures to family and friends.

A funeral service occurred at Crowder Funeral Home in Webster, with burial at Greenlawn Cemetery in Groves, Texas on December 23.

In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to St. Jude's, Shriners, or the Alzheimer's' Association.