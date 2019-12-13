On the 12th hour of the 12th day of the 12th month, 2019, James Joseph Mouton passed from this earth in Houston Texas. Jim was born in Port Arthur Texas on September 29, 1928 to parents Fernand Mouton and Theotise Asapasie Viator Mouton. Like many of his generation, Jim was eager to join the war movement and joined the US Navy at the tender age of 17 and served for 4 years. It was during this time that he met Barbra Mouton at a USO dance in Orange Texas. They married and lived in wedded bliss for 57 years. Shortly after the WWII ended Jim went to work for Dupont as a mechanics helper. His career spanned 50+ years and he retired as a senior engineer. Through hard work, intelligence and tenacity his skills afforded opportunities to work in Japan, France, Luxembourg, Germany and Holland. These experiences of places and people are what enriched his life like no other. He was fiercely loyal and loved those in his life without condition. As a widower, Jim was fortunate to find love and comfort and companionship with Mary Odelle Keathley. He is survived by his partner in life and love Mary, as well as his daughter Pamela Mouton- Butler and son Christopher Mouton and his partner Laura Vollentine. He is also survived by his grandson Brett Butler, his wife Hannah and great granddaughters Page, Piper and Poppy. His granddaughter Amanda Butler and great grandson Rumi Misra.

Visitation will be held on December 16, 2019 from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm with a Rosary at 7:00 pm at Crowder Funeral Home, Webster, TX. The Funeral Mass will bel held on December 17, 2019 at 10:00 am at St Clare of Assisi Catholic Church, 3131 El Dorado Blvd., Houston, TX 77059. Interment will follow at 2:00 pm at St Mary Catholic Cemetery, Orange, TX.