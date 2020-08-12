1/
James "Jim" Roberson
1941 - 2020
James (Jim) A. Roberson, 79 years young, went home to be with the Lord on August 9, 2020 in his home in Conroe, Texas. He was born in Chicago Heights, IL. on March 7, 1941 to Verbal and Annabel Parrish Roberson.

Jim married the love of his life Betty L. Copley on April 30, 1966. They had three sons: Evan, Mike and Dennis and he worked with Mobil Oil in the paint division for many years as a salesman and inspector on pipelines. He loved all things about farming, tractors, horses, and crops. In later years, he collected 1/10 scale tractors and enjoyed antique tractor shows. He loved the Lord and served several Baptist churches as a deacon, most recently First Baptist Church, Conroe. Jim never met a stranger, he could strike up a conversation with anyone, anywhere, anytime. He was a part of Gideon's International. He loved and was proud of his family and his family loved and was proud of him.

Jim is survived by his loving wife: Betty; son: Evan Roberson and his wife Amy, Mike Roberson and his wife Kari: daughter-in-law: Anjanette Roberson and her husband Jason Callaway; sisters: Barbara Roberts and Joyce De La Ossa and her husband Jess; 8 grandchildren: Noah, Abigail, Sarah, Zechariah, Isabella, Austin, Drew and Dillan, and his wife Samantha; and numerous nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his brother Tom, and his son Dennis.

Services will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020 at McNutt Funeral Home, 1703 Porter Road in Conroe, Texas at 10 am with Visitation from 6-8 pm on Thursday, August 13th at same location.

All are welcome to attend visitation on Thursday, August 13, 2020 from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm, however, due to COVID restrictions, the funeral service on Friday, August 14th at 10:00 am will be limited to no more than 120 people.

Masks and social distancing are required during services.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Gideons International at www.gideons.org.

Published in The Bay Area Citizen from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
McNutt Funeral Home & Crematory
1703 Porter Road
Conroe, TX 77301
(936) 756-2724
