James "Jim" Robert Story passed away April 17, 2019. He was born July 6, 1944 in Bryan, Texas. Jim graduated from Texas A&M University after being discharged from the US Navy. He married Annette Simons Story in 1977. Jim worked as a contractor at the Johnson Space Center for over 17 years.

Jim loved to serve his community and volunteered with Boy Scouts and Explorer Scouts. He founded and organized the group of volunteers that did work helping the experts on the 1877 Barque Elissa. Jim also served as the president of the Townhouse Association in Clear Lake where he was a long time resident. In his free time he also helped with various other community activities like job fairs.

He was preceded in death by his parents David and Barbara Maghey.

He is survived by his wife, Annette, sister Cheryl and husband, and niece Juliana and husband.

Visitation will be held Friday, April 26 from 12:00-12:30PM with a Celebration of Jim's Life beginning at 12:30 in the Chapel of Forest Park East Funeral Home. Immediately following he will be laid to rest at Forest Park East Cemetery.