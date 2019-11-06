Janet passed away unexpectedly on September 7, 2019 at the age of 76 years. She was born on October 27, 1942 to Richard and Rita (Haen) Hartzheim in Town of Lake, Wisconsin. Janet was raised in the St. Francis/Cudahy area and was a proud member of the class of 1960 at BayView High School. Shortly upon graduation, she married her high school sweetheart, Lee Paul Daniels in October 1961. In 1962, they welcomed their daughter, Christine, who would complete their small family.

The Daniels family moved several times and finally moved for the last time in fall 1981 to Houston, Texas. In 1984, Janet began working for the University of Houston-Clear Lake and retired as an Administrative Secretary in 2005. Her retirement allowed her to enjoy her biggest passion: time with her family. She valued her family above all else, and all her knew her, were blessed to have such a wonderful, loving person in their lives.

Janet is survived by her loving daughter, Christine Ross, League City, Texas; her grandson, Matthew James Ross, The Woodlands, Texas; her granddaughter and grandson-in-law, Stephanie Christine (Ross) Grimes and Shea E. Grimes, League City, Texas; her four great-grandchildren, Haileigh Shea Grimes (age 12), Matthew Luke Grimes (age 10), Thomas James Grimes (age 3), and Jameson Otte Grimes (age 6 months); her loving brother, Richard Hartzheim, East Troy, Wisconsin; her sister-in-law, Rosalie Daniels, West Allis, Wisconsin, several nephews, nieces, cousins, friends, and very special Aunts and Uncles.

Janet is preceded in death by her loving husband of 57 years, Lee Paul Daniels of Houston, Texas; son-in-law, James Lee Ross of League City, Texas; mother, Rita (Haen) Hartzheim of St. Francis, Wisconsin; father and step-mother, Richard and Loretta Hartzheim of Waukesha, Wisconsin; loving sister, Mary Joyce Tittelfitz of Chino, California; loving sister-in-law, Karla Hartzheim of East Troy, Wisconsin; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Leander and Olive Daniels of Cudahy, Wisconsin; brother-in-law, Robert Daniels of Cudahy, Wisconsin; and sadly, followed closely by her brother-in-law, Jerome Daniels of West Allis, Wisconsin.

Final resting place will be at Holy Sepulcher Cemetery in Cudahy, Wisconsin.