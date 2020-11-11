Janet E. Allison, beloved mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, was called home to our Lord in Heaven in her 74th year, Monday, November 2, 2020 in Sugar Land, Texas with her daughter and son in law at her bedside.



Born Janet Elaine Brzuszkiewicz on March 2, 1946 in Rome, New York she moved to Texas in search for a better life for her and her daughter. Janet worked full time while earning a business degree at night. She became a successful senior buyer for Alcatel tele-communications and retired after more than 30 years of service. She was of Catholic faith, a superb cook, baker, and in her younger years a fashionista, race car enthusiast, and dancer.



She is preceded in death by her father Henry Brzuszkiewicz, parents Mary and John Narolis, and sister Leona Rollins.



She is survived by her only daughter Janine Romo, son in law Steve Romo, sister S. Jane Stephan, brother Vincent Narolis, and sister in law Sharon Narolis. She will forever be known affectionately as "Grandma Jan" to her surviving grandchildren Angelica Rodriguez, grandson in law Benjamin Rodriguez, Amanda Treviño, Linzy Romo, and great granddaughters, Aaliyah, Savannah, Dahlia, Ava, and Addison. She had many nieces and nephews.



A private celebration of life will be held by her family in Sugar Land, Texas.



A mass in her honor will be held by the Transfiguration Catholic Church at St. John the Baptist at 210 E. Dominick St. Rome, New York 13440 on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. Please call 315-337-0990 if you are planning to attend mass.



While we are deeply saddened by our sudden loss, we are at peace in knowing she is home. We love you Grandma Jan. Rise and shine! A bushel and a peck and a hug around the neck. Talk at ya later Pumpkin Pie.



With love from all your Pumpkins.



