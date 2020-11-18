1/
Janet Mertes Zuerner
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janet Mertes Zuerner, 88, passed away at her Somerby residence in Peachtree City, Georgia on November 10, 2020. She was born on January 16, 1932 in Watertown, Wisconsin, to the late Elmer and Martha Mertes. She was married to Norman D. Zuerner for 58 wonderful years. Jan was known for her warm and generous nature that naturally drew people to her; she never met a stranger. She was an active member at New Life Lutheran Church in Pearland Texas for many years and at Christ Our Shepherd Lutheran Church in Peachtree City following her move to Georgia. Jan was preceded in death by her husband Norman and her grandson, Christopher. She is survived by daughter, Marty Hagberg and husband James Hagberg; son, Ross Zuerner and wife Frieda Zuerner; 4 grandchildren, Crystal Rhodes and husband Jason Rhodes, Travis Linnstaedter and wife Jennifer Linnstaedter, Kassi McKey and husband Jason McKey, Ryan Zuerner; and six great-grandchildren, Hunter McKey, Grayson McKey, Michelle Rhodes, Lauren Rhodes, Trent Rhodes and Logan Rhodes. A memorial service will be held in Pearland Texas at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial gifts may be made to Doctors Without Borders. (https://doctorswithoutborders.org).

Mowell Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Peachtree City - www.mowells.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Bay Area Citizen from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mowell Funeral Home & Cremation Service
200 Robinson Road
Peachtree City, GA 30269
(770) 487-3959
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved