Janice N Walters, 92, of Deer Park, Texas passed away on October 19, 2020. She was born in Brookshire, Texas on January 15, 1928 to parents James Edwin and Alice Norwood.



She was preceded in death by her husband Billy G. Walters, two sisters, and one grandson.



She is survived by her three children, Gordon, Karen, and Claire, six grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, one sister, and many nieces and nephews.



