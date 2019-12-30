Melba Jean Adams McMullen passed away on 27 December, 2019 at the Pine Grove Nursing Center in Center, Texas. Jean was born in Mansfield, Louisiana on 29 August, 1932 to Gordon Earl Adams and Lorene Sanders Adams. Jean grew up in Shreveport, LA and graduated from Byrd High School in 1950. In her senior year at Byrd High, she was elected to be an ROTC sponsor, a coveted honor in those post WWII days.

In 1950 she enrolled as a freshman at Louisiana Tech University in Ruston, LA, majoring in home economics. At LA Tech she met her future husband, a senior engineering student, William McMullen. She and Bill were married in January of 1952 and moved to Longview, Texas. Later they moved first to Fort Worth and then in 1964 to Nassau Bay, Texas near the Johnson Space Center. Jean and Bill were blessed with three wonderful children and Jean spent most of her early married years being a devoted and loving Mother and wife. After her children had reached an age when they were mostly self-sufficient, Jean resumed her college education and in 1972, graduated from the University of Houston with a B.A. degree in elementary education.

Jean began her teaching career in The Clear Creek Independent School District and over her 20 years of teaching received many awards and honors for teaching excellence. Most important to her though were the student who returned in later years to see her and to thank her for the devotion and help she had given them. She was a charter member of the Clear Creek Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma International (teacher) Society and later transferred her membership to the local Shelby County Chapter. Jean retired from teaching in 1991 and she and her husband moved to the New Prospect Community in Shelby County where they lived until her death. She was a member of The First Baptist Church of Center.

Jean was preceded in death by her parents, a sister, Mrs. Jacquelyn Shipp, and a brother, James Adams. She is survived by her husband: her three children: Mrs. Marcia Younker and husband Perry of Fayetteville, GA; Dr. W. Wynn McMullen and wife Mary of Houston, TX; and Mrs. Catherine Schuelke and husband Joe of Flower Mound, TX; eight grandchildren: Adam Younker and wife Cristal, William McMullen and wife Virginia, Christopher McMullen and wife Eva, Brandon Schuelke and wife Lenore, Michelle Walton and husband Addison, Michael McMullen and wife Halie, Meredith Allen and husband Eric, and Holly Marie Schuelke; six great grandchildren: Roland Younker, Adelaide and Fiona McMullen, Vivienne, Elizabeth, and William McMullen. Also, she is survived by a brother-in-law, Dr. Edward McMullen, and wife Jade of Metairie, LA and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Graveside services and burial where held at Mount Zion Cemetery near Minden, Louisiana on January 4, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.

Funeral Services where handled by Mangum Funeral Home of Center, TX. Online condolences can be signed at www.mangumfh.net