"Jeanie," age 82, went to Heaven on November 23, 2019, in League City, Texas. She was born on October 28, 1937 to Anne (Gunther) and George Cameron, Sr, in Neenah, Wisconsin. Jeanie was a person of many hobbies, like playing the piano by ear, canoeing, and even a sailor in her youth. She was a camper and counselor at Camp Manitowish in Wisconsin. She loved to square dance and play bridge. She attended and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in Madison and was a member of Delta Gamma Sorority.

Jeanie was a consummate mother and wife. She was an incredible hostess and cook. She loved her dogs dearly. She also devoted her time being a member of Clear Lake Area Panhellenic Association. Jeanie was loved by everyone she met. Her care for others was matched by her upbeat personality, laugh and smile. She was the most considerate person. She is free from Alzheimer's disease at last, and rejoicing with Jesus in Heaven.

Jeanie was preceded in death by her parents and brother, George H. Cameron, Jr. She leaves behind her husband of 57 years, Jack Riordan; children, Bill Riordan and wife Amy, Suzie Pupkiewicz and husband Dave, Barbie Scott and husband Stuart; grandchildren, Alex Riordan, Colin Riordan, Katie Pupkiewicz, Ben Pupkiewicz, Rebecca Scott and Cameron Scott; sister-in-law, Nancy Cameron; as well as many other relatives and friends that will miss her dearly.

A Celebration of Life was held on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at League City United Methodist Church, 1601 West League City Parkway, League City, Texas 77573. Services officiated by Reverend Joel D. McMahon IV and under the direction of Paul Corl.