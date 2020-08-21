Jody Allen Willett went to be with our Lord and Savior on Friday, August 14, 2020. He passed peacefully in his home at the age of 55 of natural causes just a few days short of his 56th birthday. He was born August 20, 1964 in Vallejo, California to parents Thelma Cathleen Rhodes and Richard Allen Willett who preceded him in death along with his sister, Dawnne Allison Barr; and mother of Dana and Lesley Willett.



Jody was a member of Cut & Shoot Cowboy Church where he served as Lay Pastor and Cowboy Kids Team Leader. He walked closely with God and shared his word with all that would listen. Jody was proud of his country and was passionate about the rights we have as Americans. To know him was to love him. He possessed the most infectious smile and giggle, and he giggled a lot. He was loyal, trustworthy, kind, and the most patient person you would ever meet. He is going to be missed by all that knew him for the rest of their days. The mold was broken with him. Until we meet again, rest easy brother.



Survivors include his father, Danny Keith Rhodes; step-mother, Tina Willett; daughter, Dana Camile Inskeep (Willett); sons, Lesley Eugene Willett, Hunter Lee Larner, and Dylan Matthew Wilson; sisters, Melissa Jean Bunyard, Judy Dannyel Jordan, Karen Judice, Sharloette McGinnis, Kathy Ledford, Michelle Arnold, and Krissy Willett; brothers, Ricky Willett, David Willett, and Todd Willett; grandchildren, Kyler Allen Willett, Brailey Gail Inskeep, and Chloe Renee Inskeep; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.



Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m., Friday, August 21, 2020 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas. Services will follow starting at 10:00 a.m., Friday, August 21, 2020 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas. Interment will follow at Wells Cemetery, Cleveland, Texas.



