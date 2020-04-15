Juanita Crockett, 94, of League City, passed away April 11, 2020.

She was born in Randolph County Illinois on January 28, 1926 to Everett and Florence (Fern) Morten Snodgrass. She was married to William R. Crockett for 35 years. Juanita had a long and enjoyable career in sales at Foleys/Macy's retiring in 1988. She was a member of the Methodist Church and had a passion for her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Juanita and Bill enjoyed 35 years of loving marriage. They took several cruises and traveled the country visiting family. They spent a lot of time with her sister Fern in Illinois canning fruits.

Juanita is survived by her husband William (Bill) R. Crockett, son Bill Todd (Cathy) of Deer Park, TX, daughters Judy Horne (Gene) of Fort Lauderdale and Melodie Burrow (James) of Bethpage, TN. Also survived by Bill's daughter Vicki Crockett of New Braunfels, TX. Juanita is also survived by her sister Fern Witte of Coulterville, IL.

Juanita was blessed with five grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren: Jeff Todd (Stephanie) and their children Collin, Ian, Joseph and Gavin; Matthew Todd (Sara); Kevin Todd; Katrina Dodson (Brandon) and their children Wyatt and Benjamin; Shellie Rotella and her children Adam, Joshua, Timothy and Isiah.

Juanita was a blessing to us and will be sorely missed.