Juanita Darlene Munson (known as Darlene), passed away at age 84 in her home on August 11, 2020 with her family by her side. Darlene was born on December 10, 1935 in Pasadena, TX to James and Dixie Cobble. She grew up in Mineola, Waco, and Beaumont, TX, and enjoyed theatre, culture, and writing. In 1955 she met Herbert Munson at a small diner, and soon began a life together.



Darlene was a gifted oil painter, leaving behind beautiful images of the ocean, desert, flowers, and people. She loved baking Christmas cookies and treats with her daughter and granddaughters yearly, singing Christmas carols, and watching Christmas movies.



She cherished her relationship with the Lord, reading her bible, and the verse Isaiah 41:10. Darlene has been an active resident of Pearland since 1980, where she volunteered countless hours supporting the Republican Party through events and fundraisers. Darlene was awarded "Business Woman of the Year" in 1995, and retired as an Executive Secretary from the Texas Highway Department. She continued to work at local businesses, and by helping her granddaughters' edit and type their school essays.



Darlene reunites with her husband of 64 years, Herbert Val Munson, preceded in death by only seven months. She rejoins her parents and siblings: Herman "Son" Howell McKenney, Margie "Sister" Ann Salvato, James "Jimmy" William Cobble Sr., Verne Truman Cobble, and Billy Gene Cobble.



She will lovingly be remembered forever by her daughter, Darlene "Bonnie" Miller, husband Michael, son, Herbert Mark Munson, and grandchildren: Lisa Miller Stephens, husband Barrett, Sarah Miller Sanchez, husband David, and Jessica Munson. She is also survived by her beloved brother, John (JC) Calvin Cobble, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.



Visitation will be Sunday, August 16, 2020 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Pearland Crowder Funeral Home where Funeral services will begin at 4 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions in Mrs. Darlene Munson's name to Boys Town, 200 Flanagan Blvd. PO Box 6000, Boys Town NE 68010-9988, or to St. Jude, Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store