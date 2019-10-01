Judith "Judy" Ann Cary Mello, a long-time resident of the Clear Lake Area, passed away September 25, 2019. She was born in 1935 in Fall River, Massachusetts. Judy received a Bachelor of Arts from Bradford Durfee Textile School, where she met James "Jim" Mello. They were married in 1958 and had a total of 5 children over the years. Jim was offered a job with Boeing and Judy went with him across the country to Seattle. She viewed her new role as wife and mother. In a faraway state, as a big adventure. Jim and Judy settled in Clear Lake City where they lived for 35 years. Jim passed away in 1999 and Judy went to be with her sister, Louisa Salter, in Palm Desert, California. After her sister's passing in 2018, she moved back to Clear Lake to be closer to her surviving family and friends.

Judy had a warm and generous spirit. Throughout her life she would donate time, talent, and flowers to the Scouts, St. Bernadette's Catholic Church, the ROTC Booster Club, the Girl Scouts, Pilot Club, PTA, the Clear Lake Garden Club, the Palm Desert Greens Civic Association, and many other civic groups.

Judy ran a successful flower shop, The Flower Niche, in Clear Lake, for 14 years. She never got tired of playing with fresh and silk flowers. Judy loved to create and she always had and arts and crafts project going. Her children fondly remember how she decorated the house for every holiday. Judy had a soft spot for Anna Lee Dolls ; and she collected cobalt blue glass.

Judy is preceded in death by her husband, James Mello, her parents and children Jayne and Jay Mello. She is survived by her children, Dan Mello, Donna Mello, Mary Kay Stone and her husband, John Stone, adopted family members, Jody and Dave Eichblatt, and their children Loren and Drew.

A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Bernadette's Catholic Church, 15500 El Camino Real, Houston, Texas, 77062 on Tuesday October 15 th , 2019 at 10:30am. Arrangements were made with Crowder Funeral Home, 111 E. Medical Center Blvd,Webster, Texas 77598.