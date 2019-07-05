June Ripley DeGeorge, 88, of League City, passed away on July 3, 2019 following a lengthy recovery from a stroke suffered on October 28, 2016. She was born on June 2, 1931 in Rome, New York to George and Paulette Audas, and became a resident of Texas on Feb 5, l965.

June graduated from Westmoreland High School in Central New York in 1949 and from Alvin Junior College in l972 where she studied to become an RN. She worked at several Houston area hospitals and retired in 1992 to spend quality time with her growing family. She loved her grandchildren and they loved her. They were equally at home in their own homes and in their grandmother's.

She is survived by Bill, her husband of 63 years; her son Steve and his wife, Margie; her daughter Susan and her husband, Todd; her son Gary and his wife, Stephanie; and her son Donn and his wife, Trisha. Also, by her grandchildren and their loved ones: Lorna and her husband Chuck; Andrew and his wife, Gabby; Priscilla and her boyfriend, Patrick; Anthony and his fiancé, Tania; Austin and his wife, Mindy; and Joseph. She is also survived by her four great grandchildren: Hank, Major, Anakin, and Francis; her sister Cynthia and Cynthia's children Rich, Jane, and Doug and their spouses; half-brother Allen and his wife; and her three nieces who live in upstate New York: Bonnie, Holly, and Donna Jean and her husband, Adam and their two children, Jonathan and Evan.

A viewing will be held between 10am and 1pm on Friday, July 12 at Crowder Funeral Home, 1645 East Main Street. League City, Tx 77573. Burial will be in Forest Park East Cemetery, 21620 Gulf Freeway, Webster, Texas 77598 at 2pm with Pastor Randy Hageman of Gateway Community Church officiating.