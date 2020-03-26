Kathleen Ann Dervin, 72, passed away on March 23, 2020 in League City, Texas. She was born on January 23, 1948 in Omaha, Nebraska, to Joseph and Mary Colgan. Kathleen is survived by her: husband, John; sisters, Janice Judy (Bernard), and Mary Louise Feilmeier (Mike); sons, Joseph Colgan (Nancy), James Colgan (Ann), Richard Colgan (Cathleen), Dennis Colgan (Kay), and Daniel Colgan (MaryJo); and sister in laws, Ann Skelton (Rama) and Jean Lupiani (Daniel). She earned an Education degree from the University of Nebraska and a Masters in Library Sciences and a Masters in Education from the U of H. Kathleen worked as a kindergarten and first grade teacher for Omaha Public School and Pasadena ISD. At the end of her long career worked as a Librarian for Pasadena ISD. She had a passion for teaching and a love for the Arts and traveling. A memorial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers those wishing to make a memorial donation in Kathleen's memory may do so to an education fund.