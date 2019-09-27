Kathleen Rodriguez, 65, passed away on September 25, 2019 in Webster, Texas. She was born on September 22, 1954 in Raceland, Louisiana to Wilton and Estelle Comardelle. Kathleen is survived by her: husband, Ubaldo Ridriguez; daughters, Roxanne Rodriguez and Kelly Rodriguez; son, Matthew Rodriguez; sisters, Wyonnia Romero and Mary Ann Pickett; brothers, Leslie, Jerry, Gary and Michael Comardelle; grandchildren, Natalie and Melanie Whiddon and Cody Rodriguez; and numerous family members and friends. Kathleen moved to Houston when she was 13 and eventually settled in Clear Lake City in 1979. She had a passion for her family. She was a devoted mother and grandmother. She was very involved in the Clear Lake Community giving her the nickname of the Mom of Clear Lake. She spent countless hours volunteering in the community youth sports programs, her children and grandchildren's schools, and her beloved church Living Faith Outreach. She loved to be surrounded by her family and friends. She is now rejoicing in heaven. Kathleen's family will received guests on Monday, September 30, 2019 at Crowder Funeral Home, Webster, TX. Funeral Service was held on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 Crowder Funeral Home, Webster, TX. Interment will follow ed on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Houston National Cemetery.
