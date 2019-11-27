On Thursday, November 21, Kay LeBlanc died from an apparent suicide. Kay had suffered severe, chronic physical, mental, and emotional pain for more than 20 years. Her dream to continue her teaching career ended in 1996, and she never had the ability to work again. At Kay's request, the only burial service will be graveside at Forest Park Cemetery, 21620 Gulf Freeway, Saturday, December 7 at 12 noon. Everyone who knew her, or had just met her, is invited. She has asked for a simple, Catholic burial service. Her final request is for prayers for her eternal life and salvation. She is forever grateful for the many people who made her life joyful and meaningful, most especially her aunt and uncle, Peggy and Bill Barnett.