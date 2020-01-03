L.V. (Jack) Magee, (93), passed away at home on January 1, 2020 in El Lago, TX. He was born on June 15, 1926 in Ben Hur, Texas to Bertha Exine and William Magee. Jack worked for the U.S. Government in defense and logistics. He was a veteran of the Army Aircorp in World War II. Jack was a humble and devoted family man who was always ready to help others. Jack is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, June (Sunni) Magee and his children, Chat Magee (Linda), Missy Magee Hendrickson (Bjarne), Lise Magee Belle (Buddy), Renee Magee Tucker (James), John Magee (Beverly), Ben Magee (Correine), and Angela Magee Bailey (Steve). He is also survived by 17 grandchildren (Lonnie Magee, Sara Garcia, June Magee, Christopher Magee, Katy Kessler, Becky Kessler, Joe Kessler, Olivia Bailey, Jeremy Belle, Nolan Belle, Angela Raimer, Christopher Schirmer, Abigail Magee, Hayley Magee, Madison Magee, Jack Magee and Jon Bailey), 6 step grand-children, 15 great-grandchildren and 4 step great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son, Lonnie V. Magee, after a 25 year battle with cystic fibrosis. Daddy Jack, as he was called in later life, had a passion for his Catholic faith, having been an active member of St. Paul's for 45 years. He also had a passion for his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He fully engaged in his children's upbringing with an unmatched presence and grace. He actively participated in the lives of his grandchildren and great grandchildren. A visitation was held on January 6, 2020 from 6-8 pm at St. Paul's Catholic Church, Nassau Bay, TX. Services were at 10:30 am at St Pauls Catholic Church on January 7, 2020. Jack loved flowers, but if you would care to donate, please considers the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.