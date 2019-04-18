It is with the greatest sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Linda Lee Perez, 73, of Houston, TX. Linda passed away peacefully Thursday April 4, 2019. She was born in Galveston, TX on September 22, 1945. She was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend.

Linda lived her life with the greatest of passion and was relentless in exceling in everything she did. She was a Mom extraordinaire. Her passion included being a wife, mother, and Nana. She loved all of her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and family in a larger than life way. There wasn't anything she would not do for any of us. Her greatest pleasure came from spending time with us. She loved entertaining and socializing and was a fabulous hostess who threw lavish parties that are still talked about today. She had a very determined attitude and was very resourceful. If she wanted to make something happen she usually did it. Other passions of hers included decorating, architecture and remodeling. She truly loved her home and took much pride in making it a beautiful and happy place for her family to gather. She loved Christmas, and all of the holidays and enjoyed decorating her home for each one of them. Linda had a heart bigger than life and she loved BIG! She never met a stranger and genuinely cared about everyone that became part of her life. She had an enormous love for animals, especially her fur babies Gizmo, Daisy, Precious, and Henley.

Linda leaves us with so many special memories to cherish! She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. We are all truly blessed to have had her in our lives.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Gloria Marie Phillips, her step-father Willie G. Phillips, her beloved puppies Precious and Daisy, and her father Nicolas Capuano. She is survived by her husband Ray Perez, her dogs Gizmo & Henley, her daughter Shelley Rodriguez and husband Michael, son Michael Sievers and wife Theresa, son Jeffrey Sievers and wife Shelia, and daughter Raylynne Perez and partner Raquel Munguia. Grandchildren, Lauren & Marcuis Taylor, Dillon Sievers, Chloe Sievers, Carter Rodriguez, and Faith Rodriguez. Step-grandchildren Heather and Keith Kaufman, Ashley and Danny Staley. Great-grandchildren Noah Taylor, Ayden Taylor and step great-grandchildren William, Weston, Kayleigh Kaufman. The Capuano family, including her half-brothers & sisters and their families. Godchildren Karla Kirk, Antonio Fernandez Jr and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

A Celebration of Life will held at three o'clock in the afternoon on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at Forest Park East Funeral Home Chapel with a reception immediately to follow. Services will be officiated by Pastor Randy Hageman, Gateway Community Church.