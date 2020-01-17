Louis "Lou" Angelo DeLuca Sr., 93, passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020. He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Vera DeLuca; daughter, Nicoletta DeLuca; and sister, Dolores Meyer. Left to cherish his memory are his son, Louis De Luca Jr. and wife, Dinah; daughter, Linda Billman and husband, Douglas; 11 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.

Lou enlisted in the US Navy in World War II and served in the Philippines. After the war, he started working for Philco, which led to an opportunity to work for the US space program in Houston in the 1960s. He joined NASA and moved his family to La Porte in 1963. There he played an active part in the Mercury, Gemini, and Apollo missions, as well as the Skylab, Spacelab and Space Shuttle programs. Lou retired from NASA in 1992 and moved to Dallas in 2015.

Services for Lou will be held Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Clayton Funeral Home, 201 South 3rd Street, La Porte, Texas 77571. The visitation will be held from12:30 until 1:30 pm with the funeral beginning at 1:30 pm. Interment will follow at Grand view Memorial Park in Pasadena, Texas. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.claytonfuneralhomes.com.