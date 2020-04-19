Malcolm Gordon Franklin passed away at home on April 14, 2020 in Houston, Texas. He was born on May 05, 1947 in Plainfield, NJ to Jenny and George A. Franklin and older brother George, Jr. Malcolm is survived by his wife Susan; beloved son and daughter, Douglas Franklin and Melissa Franklin Lewis; grandchildren Matthew and Carolina Franklin; and Douglas' wife Catherine Arbelaez, her daughter Maria Supelano and Melissa's husband Jaime Lewis. Additional family members are sister-in-law Patsy Franklin, nephews Gordon and Garrett Franklin, niece Leslie Franklin; Deborah Weiss, husband Eric Weiss, niece and nephew Julie and Peter; Jeffrey Nordfors, wife Gigi Nordfors, nephews Eric and Ian and niece Lisa. Malcolm was loved by Susan's family as a brother and a friend.

Malcolm earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Lafayette College followed by a Juris Doctorate from Rutgers University with extensive continuing education, training and certifications receiving numerous awards, commendations and praise. With his intellect and prodigious memory he was a storehouse of knowledge and facts.

Services will be private. A celebration of Malcolm and his life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers please make donations in Malcolm's memory to Hope Village in Friendswood, TX at www.hope-village.com/donate.html.