A much-loved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, daughter and sister, Marie Jeannine (Gianelloni) Rivesman, 65, of League City, TX passed away peacefully of natural causes at the University of Texas Medical Branch Hospital in Clear Lake, TX on April 20, 2020. "She was thankful for her years with her true love, Bob, and how her life turned out," said her brother, Max. Nothing made her smile brighter than having her great grandbaby, Noah, on her lap. She also loved her brothers and sisters at Living Word Church and her husband Bob. She also enjoyed being with her friends at the Bay Area Club. Alex, her grandson said, "Having raised me since I was six; she was like a mother to me."Jeannine was born in May, 1954, to Max A. Gianelloni, Jr. and Mamie B (Johnson) Gianelloni in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She grew up in the Bay St. Louis/ Waveland, MS until Hurricane Camille took her mother and home. She always considered the Bay as where she was from. She would often recall her many friends from her younger days dearly. After moving to New Orleans in 1969, she graduated from Cabrini Catholic High School in 1972. Jeannine attended the University of Southern Mississippi graduating with a BS degree in Criminal Justice in 1977 and BSBA in Marketing Management in 1978. She worked as a marketing director for several major hotels around the country before meeting the man that would become the love of her life, Bob Rivesman. He convinced her to move to the Houston Area to spend the rest of her life with him. There she changed her focus in marketing to the Nursing Home industry where she loved her patients and met many wonderful friends. Jeannine was preceded in death by her father, Max A. Gianelloni, Jr. and her mother, Mamie B. Johnson-Gianelloni. She is survived by her husband, Robert Rivesman, her three sons, Bob Massel, of Mandeville, LA, Alan Rivesman, of Pasadena, TX and Derek Rivesman (Laurie) of Katy, Texas and daughter, Teri Rivesman, of Houston, TX. Grandsons Alex(22), Jakob(19), Tarah(18), Tyler (11), Andrew(9) and William(8) and great grandson Noah Melchor(3). Her brother Max(Tonie) Gianelloni of Vancleave, MS. She had a passion for her family and relished every moment with them. The family plans a celebration of life for a future date