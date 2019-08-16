Marilyn Sue Klein, 76, passed away on August 14 in League City, Texas. She was born on May 5, 1943 in Paris, Arkansas to Cecil and Ruby Cowling. Sue is survived by: her husband, Dennis Klein; daughter, Karen Klein Williams; son, Adam Klein, sister, Ann Brown; brother, Cecil Cowling; grandchildren, Grant Williams, Rhett Williams, Reilly Klein, Piper Klein, Greta Klein, and Finnegan Klein; and numerous family members and friends. Sue was raised in Hugo, Oklahoma and earned her Bachelor's degree in Education from Southeastern Oklahoma State University. Sue was an elementary school teacher for 36 years, with 31 of those years at McWhirter Elementary School in Webster, Texas. She had a passion for family, children, and education. She loved to help others and spend time with family and friends. She loved the outdoors. A memorial will be held on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Crowder Funeral Home, 111 E. Medical Center Blvd, Webster, Texas 77598. A short visitation will precede from 12:30-1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers those wishing to make a memorial donation in Sue's memory may do so to MD Anderson Cancer Research at https://gifts.mdanderson.org.